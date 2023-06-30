Bell Bank Reduces Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bell Bank cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.64. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

