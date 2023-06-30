Bell Bank Sells 306 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bell Bank lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.53.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $315.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.11 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.33.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

