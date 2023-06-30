Bell Bank Sells 309 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bell Bank lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab Price Performance

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $185.31.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

