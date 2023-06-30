Bell Bank Sells 5,756 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bell Bank cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for about 0.9% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

