B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the period. B&G Foods makes up about 1.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of B&G Foods worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,818,000 after buying an additional 145,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,884,000 after buying an additional 453,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after buying an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after buying an additional 69,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. 158,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -172.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $174,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

B&G Foods Profile

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

