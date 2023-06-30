Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Shares Down 2.1%

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.15 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.60). 7,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 52,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.62).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -950.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

