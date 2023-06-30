bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Trading Down 1.1%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.75. 15,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 674,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
