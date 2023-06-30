bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Trading Down 1.1%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.75. 15,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 674,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

bioAffinity Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

About bioAffinity Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

