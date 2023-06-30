BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Down 8.6%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Free Report) shares were down 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,315,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 399% from the average daily volume of 263,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
BioLargo Trading Down 8.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -0.06.
BioLargo Company Profile
BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.
