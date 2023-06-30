Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $766.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $12,604,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 718.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

