BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.47. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.