biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Short Interest Update

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the May 31st total of 464,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other biote news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 10,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $64,332.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 122,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTMD. Boston Partners acquired a new position in biote in the first quarter worth $5,788,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in biote by 156.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,057,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 644,906 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in biote by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 712,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 412,500 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of biote by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 500,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 379,924 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote during the second quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

biote Stock Up 2.1 %

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of biote from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

BTMD stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. biote has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $469.74 million, a PE ratio of 111.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.85. biote had a net margin of 56.20% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that biote will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

