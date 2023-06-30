Bitcoin Cash Price Up 73.3% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.00 billion and $3.25 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 73.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $308.76 or 0.01014078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,453.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00138796 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00017740 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,436,338 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

