Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 30.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $12.63 million and approximately $51,373.76 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

