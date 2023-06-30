Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Cap of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00105550 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00045295 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00024008 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000762 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

