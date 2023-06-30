Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $43.05 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $829.36 million and $233.79 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $43.05 or 0.00141473 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,428.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.03 or 0.01009034 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

