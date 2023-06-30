BitShares (BTS) Achieves Market Cap of $26.38 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $26.38 million and approximately $905,867.70 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002060 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002457 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,017,688 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.