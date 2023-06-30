BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE BB opened at $5.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.20.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.
BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.
