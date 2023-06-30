BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis.
BlackBerry Trading Up 7.0 %
NYSE BB opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of BlackBerry
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.
