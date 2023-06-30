BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackBerry Trading Up 7.0 %

BB stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. EWA LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

