BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.83

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.83 and traded as high as C$6.76. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$6.61, with a volume of 1,291,204 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.44.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( TSE:BB Free Report ) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 60.84% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The company had revenue of C$203.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.34 million. Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.1107266 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.