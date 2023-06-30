BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.83

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.83 and traded as high as C$6.76. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$6.61, with a volume of 1,291,204 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
BlackBerry Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.44.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.