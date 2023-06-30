BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.19. 56,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,234. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

