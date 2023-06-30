Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.84. 693,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

