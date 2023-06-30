Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 1.0% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.77. 1,091,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

