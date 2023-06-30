Bloom Burton Upgrades Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) to Buy

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of TSE MDP opened at C$1.66 on Monday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$3.21.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
