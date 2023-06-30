Bloom Burton Upgrades Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) to Buy

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of TSE MDP opened at C$1.66 on Monday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$3.21.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

