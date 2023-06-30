Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 163.8% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BOCN opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 199,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,027 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,850,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

