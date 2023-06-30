BNB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $675.97 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $240.78 or 0.00791128 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $37.53 billion and approximately $675.97 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,851,259 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,851,439.62401122. The last known price of BNB is 239.46812222 USD and is up 2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1472 active market(s) with $393,517,172.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

