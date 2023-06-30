BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 1.4 %

BNPQY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. 100,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $35.52.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.62). BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

BNP Paribas Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.7982 per share. This is an increase from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

