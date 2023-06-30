BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BNP Paribas Trading Up 1.4 %
BNPQY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. 100,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $35.52.
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.62). BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BNP Paribas Increases Dividend
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNP Paribas
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.