BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.29. 82,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,366. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 262,642 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,956 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 172,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122,219 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.