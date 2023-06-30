BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LEO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 319,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,605. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.