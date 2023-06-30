BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 688.5% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,000. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $79.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21.

BOC Hong Kong Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $2.2985 dividend. This is a boost from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

