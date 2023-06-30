Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $46.70 on Friday, reaching $2,702.61. The stock had a trading volume of 65,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,683. The company has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,642.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,474.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

