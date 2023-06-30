Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.38% of Williams-Sonoma worth $30,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $55,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 219,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,742,000 after purchasing an additional 213,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,209,000 after purchasing an additional 196,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.44. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

