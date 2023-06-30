Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 33,693 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,693 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $35,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.4% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock opened at $209.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.32.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.30.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

