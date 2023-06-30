Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $40,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,678 shares in the company, valued at $818,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,678 shares in the company, valued at $818,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $5,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,139.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,902 shares of company stock worth $5,818,650. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICUI opened at $176.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.30 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

