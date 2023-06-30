Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.22% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $24,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $94.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $97.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

