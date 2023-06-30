Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $28.69 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,126 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $28,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,104,000 after buying an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,111,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,608,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,715,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,339,000 after buying an additional 213,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $291.85 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.31. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.67.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.