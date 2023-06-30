Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $37.41 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,197 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Snap-on worth $37,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,301,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,504 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,050. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.29.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $286.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $287.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.80. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

