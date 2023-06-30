Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 121,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,578,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.24% of Zebra Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $288.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.42 and a 200-day moving average of $287.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $365.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

