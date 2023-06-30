Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 275,371 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275,371 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.52% of UMB Financial worth $42,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janine Davidson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $99.19.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

