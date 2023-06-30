Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 53,495 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.93% of Badger Meter worth $33,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.88 and a fifty-two week high of $156.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.45. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.80.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.