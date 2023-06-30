Breeze Holdings Acquisition (NASDAQ:BREZR) Shares Up 12.1%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Free Report) shot up 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 63,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 35,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

