Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $42.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.34.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $36.49 on Monday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,852,000 after acquiring an additional 940,888 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after acquiring an additional 642,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $12,182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $9,113,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.