Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,201 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease accounts for approximately 3.3% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 19,606.7% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,358,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,308 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,934,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of BNL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 98,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

