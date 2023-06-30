Brokerages Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Target Price at $18.43

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $376,289.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

