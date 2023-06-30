Brokerages Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Target Price at $110.54

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.54.

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.79.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,894,000 after acquiring an additional 71,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.