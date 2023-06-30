Brokerages Set Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONB. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $317,304. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,306.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 472.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

