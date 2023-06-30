Brokerages Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Target Price at $44.88

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $892.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after buying an additional 4,909,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,554,000 after buying an additional 104,107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after buying an additional 346,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,503,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after buying an additional 981,078 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget

(Free Report

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.