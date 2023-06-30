Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $164.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.