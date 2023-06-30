Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,700 shares, a growth of 1,160.2% from the May 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Bruush Oral Care

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruush Oral Care in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bruush Oral Care in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruush Oral Care in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bruush Oral Care in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bruush Oral Care in the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruush Oral Care alerts:

Bruush Oral Care Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Bruush Oral Care stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Bruush Oral Care has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.

Bruush Oral Care Company Profile

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. The company offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruush Oral Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruush Oral Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.