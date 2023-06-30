Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,305 at Barclays

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,390 ($30.39) to GBX 2,305 ($29.31) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BURBY. HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($29.37) to GBX 2,450 ($31.15) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.43) to GBX 2,250 ($28.61) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.00) to GBX 2,400 ($30.51) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($29.62) to GBX 2,500 ($31.79) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
BURBY stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $32.81.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
