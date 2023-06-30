Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,305 at Barclays

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,390 ($30.39) to GBX 2,305 ($29.31) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BURBY. HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($29.37) to GBX 2,450 ($31.15) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.43) to GBX 2,250 ($28.61) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.00) to GBX 2,400 ($30.51) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($29.62) to GBX 2,500 ($31.79) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Stock Performance

BURBY stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

Burberry Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.533 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

(Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.